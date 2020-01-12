Minister: Kampung Baru development plan can be finalised by June

Federal Territories Minister Khalid Samad said the ministry is optimistic that the Kampung Baru Development Plan will be finalised by June this year based on the feedback received from the landowners. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

SHAH ALAM, Jan 12 — The Federal Territories Ministry is optimistic that the Kampung Baru Development Plan will be finalised by June this year based on the feedback received from the landowners.

Minister Khalid Abdul Samad said he has directed Kampong Bharu Development Corporation to hold group meetings with the landowners to discuss issues that have arisen.

“These small group meetings have been held since early last month and we have met nearly 50 per cent of the 5,374 landowners in Kampung Baru.

“From the total, 97 per cent said they are ready to sell their lots to pave the way for the Kampung Baru Development Plan and Insya Allah (God Willing), we will finalise it in the next six months,” he told reporters when met at the Khalid Samad Cup Unity Football Championship here today.

Khalid said this when asked on the status of the plan to redevelop Kampung Baru.

Khalid said the ministry is prepared to take the necessary steps if it failed to get 100 per cent approval from the landowners.

“However, we are confident with the new offer we gave; we will get the approval from all the landowners,” he said.

The government had announced a new offer of RM1,000 per square foot as the final price for buying over land in Kampung Baru compared to RM850 previously.

RM150 per sq ft of the purchase price would be paid in the form of stakes in a special purpose vehicle (SPV) that will be set up to facilitate the redevelopment.

On the football event organised by Shah Alam Parti Amanah Negara, Khalid, who is also Shah Alam MP, said 16 teams participated in the championship, which was held for the first time.

He said sports events were a perfect platform for cultivating values of unity among the multicultural society in the country. — Bernama