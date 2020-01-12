EC reminds voters to check info before Kimanis polling day

EC chairman Datuk Azhar Azizan Harun and Beaufort district police chief DSP Azmir Abdul Razak visit the nomination centre in Kimanis January 3, 2020. — Bernama pic

KIMANIS, Jan 12 — Voters in the Kimanis parliamentary constituency who have not received the voter’s card should check their voting information in advance before polling day on Jan 18.

Election Commission (EC) chairman Datuk Azhar Azizan Harun in a statement today said the voters could do so through the EC portal, call 03-88927018, My SPR Semak application, or send an SMS to 15888 by typing SPRSEMAKNO.IC number.

According to Azhar voters who have received the voter’s card or already know their voting information, no longer need to go to the ‘barung’ (voters’ reference booth), but to proceed to their respective polling streams on polling day.

“For voters who have just obtained the information, they are advised to write down the details, such as their polling centre, polling stream and voter number, “ the statement said.

Azhar also reminded voters to bring along their identity card and present their voting details to the EC staff on duty at the polling stream as this would make it easier for the staff to verify their names and to ensure a smooth voting process.

The by-election will witness a straight fight between Datuk Karim Bujang of Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan) and Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate Datuk Mohamad Alamin.

The Election Commission (EC) has set polling on January 18 and early voting is on January 14. — Bernama