Two schoolboys confirmed infected by Influenza A in Pahang

Pahang has two confirmed cases of Influenza A, with two primary schoolboys infected. — Reuters pic

KUANTAN, Jan 11 — Two primary schoolboys in Pahang were confirmed to have been infected by Influenza A, said Pahang Education director Datuk Tajuddin Mohd Yunus.

He said the first victim was a Standard Five pupil of a school in Raub near here who was diagnosed with the virus on Thursday after he had sought treatment for fever at a clinic.

“The school was informed by the boy’s parents who later took him to a private hospital in Kuala Lumpur and he was put under a five-day quarantine beginning Thursday,” he said in a statement here today.

Tajuddin said the second case involved a Standard Two pupil who is currently receiving treatment at a private hospital here.

Yesterday, the school was informed about the boy’s condition by his father after he failed to attend school since January 6. — Bernama