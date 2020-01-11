Muhyiddin urges Bersatu members to help Warisan win in Kimanis

Supporters of Parti Warisan Sabah’s Datuk Karim Bujang are seen the Dewan Datuk Seri Panglima Dun Banir in Beaufort January 4, 2020. ― Bernama pic

KIMANIS, Jan 11 — Supporters of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) should do their best to ensure a victory for Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan) candidate Datuk Karim Bujang in the Kimanis parliamentary by-election, said Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

“This situation (by-election) is crucial and we need to show the spirit of goodwill between Bersatu and Warisan as well as other parties in the Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition.

“Our (Bersatu’s) friendship with Warisan is serious. It so happens that the (Kimanis) by-election will test our loyalty to help Warisan win,” he said at a Sabah Bersatu gathering at the residence of Kimanis Bersatu division chief Datuk Mohd Arifin Mohd Arif in Membakut here today.

Muhyiddin, who is PH deputy president, said Sabah was important to the ruling coalition and the federal government would fulfil its responsibility to develop the state.

“After winning the last general election, we have been given a mandate and the rakyat want to see problems resolved and a better life than before (under Barisan Nasional government).

“We (government) at the federal level and the state (under Warisan) have made a joint commitment on these efforts...what is important is close cooperation to ensure that plans lined up for Sabah could be implemented for the benefit of Sabah people,” he added.

Muhyiddin, who is Home Minister, said the PH government would not deviate from its objective to put the country back on the right track after it was damaged by BN through the accumulation of debts, corruption and power abuse.

He said although the opposition had been critical of the PH government’s performance, it should remember that BN had saddled the country with massive debts during its 61-year reign.

“That’s why the people should understand that we will stay on course to restore the country and this requires close cooperation with the Sabah state government led by Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal,” he said.

In the January 18 Kimanis by-election, Karim, 67, is facing BN’s Datuk Mohamad Alamin, 48, in a straight fight. — Bernama