Khalid: City Hall to work with Housing and Local Government Ministry in setting up designated smoking areas

A no-smoking sign is seen at an eatery in Petaling Jaya January 1, 2019. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 11 — Federal Territories Minister Khalid Abdul Samad today said that the Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) will work closely with the Housing and Local Government Ministry (KPKT) in the setting up of designated smoking areas in public places in the city.

The KPKT’s initiative proves the strong cooperation between the KPKT and the Ministry of Health (MOH), and the fact that the rights of smokers had also been taken into consideration even though smoking is bad for health, he told reporters here today.

On January 7, KPKT minister Zuraida Kamaruddin said all the 155 local authorities across the country wishing to set up special smoking areas in public places within their respective areas can apply for an allocation from the KPKT.

Beginning January 1 last year, the ban on smoking was enforced in all indoor and air-conditioned restaurants, as well as open stalls, but smokers were still allowed to smoke at a distance of three metres from outside the restaurant.

However, on January 1 this year, the MOH enforced a full ban on smoking in all eateries nationwide with a maximum compound of up to RM350. — Bernama