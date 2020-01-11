G25 launches extensive report on the administration of Islam in Malaysia

Tan Sri Mohd Sheriff Mohd Kassim speaks during the launch of ‘Administration of Matters in Islam (Saim)’ report in Kuala Lumpur January 11, 2020. ― Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR. Jan 11 ― Pro-moderation group G25 today launched an extensive report on the administration of Islam within the country.

The report, dubbed the “Administration of Matters in Islam (Saim)”, also lists what the group comprising former senior civil servants see as weaknesses at the way the religion is managed in Malaysia.

G25 founding member and the report’s working committee chairman Tan Sri Mohd Sheriff Mohd Kassim said the report is part of the organisation’s engagement efforts to promote a healthy discussion in the public sphere.

Sherrif said G25 appreciates constructive discussion or differing views on the issue, but stressed that the group maintains the secular nature of the Federal Constitution.

“We are aware that some religious institutions may differ with us on our findings. We hope that in producing this report for public reading, we will be able to have a constructive dialogue with those who have different views.

“Whatever the differences of view, we must address them in a consultative manner and not through threats and force,” he said in his welcoming remarks during the launch at the Universiti Malaya Alumni Clubhouse here.

The 281-page report covered topics ranging from the legality of the Malaysian Islamic Development Department (Jakim), the role of the Malay monarchy in the administration of Islam, religious intolerance, and religious education among other issues.

A panel discussion was held after the launch.

Among those who spoke were former Court of Appeal judge Datuk Hishamduin Yunus, executive director of NGO Musawah, Zainah Anwar, and deputy chief executive officer of the International Institute of Advanced Islamic Studies Malaysia, Mohamed Azam Mohamed Adil.

Sherrif said the G25 report will be provided to Islamic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Mujahid Yusof Rawa soon.

He hoped the group can work closely with the government to enhance the administration of Islam in the country.