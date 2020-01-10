Syed Saddiq welcomes challenge for Armada chief’s post

Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman speaks during an Armada fundraiser at the Setia City Convention Centre in Shah Alam December 2, 2019. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

PUTRAJAYA, Jan 10 ― Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) Armada chief Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman said he will defend his post in party elections this year and welcomes any challenge.

The Bersatu Youth chief said he was defending his post in the name of a healthy democratic practice as advocated by party chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

“Do not close the door of democracy. I can be challenged, anyone can be challenged,” he told reporters today when asked on the party elections.

Syed Saddiq, who is Youth and Sports Minister, said it was the democratic norm to choose the best candidate in party elections. He was among the founders of the party, which was established in 2016.

Bersatu will hold its annual general assembly and top leadership elections on June 20 while branch elections will be held between Jan 25 and March 1 and division-level elections will be on April 4.

There have been reports that Syed Saddiq might be challenged by two individuals for the Youth chief post. ― Bernama