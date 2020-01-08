Rahmatan Lil Alamin policy is non-political, says Mujahid

Datuk Seri Mujahid Yusof Rawa is pictured in Parliament in Kuala Lumpur March 26, 2019. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 8 — Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Mujahid Yusof Rawa refuted the allegations that the Rahmatan Lil Alamin (mercy to all creations) policy is in the political interest of the ruling party, saying that it is a national blueprint.

He said the new Islamic administration policy started when the Meeting of the Conference of Rulers consented to the proposal on the Implementation of the Negara Rahmah Concept in the National Administration on July 4 and received Cabinet endorsement in October.

‘‘When the Conference of Rulers have agreed, this means it is not from any party but is for the sake of the nation, we also received the approval of the Cabinet and this indicates that the concept is of interest to all quarters including non-Muslims.

“But I cannot prevent people from continuing to perceive it as such, it is beyond my capability, but in the context of capacity, I do not want to see this as a party, a group or a political endeavour,” he said when he was a guest of Bicara Naratif: Menuju Negara Rahmah which was telecast live via TV1 RTM, last night.

The Rahmatan Lil Alamin policy, which was approved by the Cabinet on October 25, was expected to be implemented from this year and the effort to promote the policy, which emphasised on the elements of peace and prosperity for all clusters of society, would be done with a RM10 million allocation announced through Budget 2020.

In addition, Mujahid said the setting up and operations of the Special Court for Marriage, Custody and Alimony starting from September was the effort of the government to champion women who had to go through a long period of time to demand their rights.

“We also try to take enforcement measures (after a court decision), why do we think enforcement means only nabbing those involved in close proximity (cases) only, but we never think of enforcement measures by the court whereby a decision has been made but there is no enforcement (is done),” he said.

He said the establishment of the court was the achievement of the ministry defined in the legal and judiciary cluster, namely, one of the clusters of achievements outlined in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religion) Report Card themed ‘Heading Towards Negara Rahmah’ which was tabled recently.

The other clusters in the report card were Islamic preaching (dakwah) and media, education and human capital, halal and haj fund, mosque, maqasid (purpose/goals) and research and socio-economy.

The court, among others, would be given the power to seize the property of ex-husbands who were derelict in giving alimony to their wives, and it is expected to be able to expedite the resolutions of marriage and divorce issues and custodian rights which were filed in the Federal Territories Syariah Courts. — Bernama