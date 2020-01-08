Gegar lodges report on misappropriation of funds by Mimos

Gegar today lodged a report with the MACC on alleged misappropriation of government funds by Mimos Berhad. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

SHAH ALAM, Jan 8 — Pertubuhan Gerakan Anti Rasuah Negara (Gegar), an anti-corruption movement, today lodged a report with the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) on alleged misappropriation of government funds by Mimos Berhad (Mimos).

Its chairman Datuk Mohamad Ezam Mohd Nor said the alleged abuse of funds was reflected in the audit report on Mimos issued by the National Audit Department (JAN) in July last year.

He claimed that following the report, the department had requested the Ministry of International Trade and Industry to investigate, especially on government funds channeled through the 10th and 11th Malaysia Plan.

“However, it is learnt that Miti did not conduct any investigations,” he told reporters after making the report at the state MACC office here today. — Bernama