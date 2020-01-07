MAS pledged RM1 from each Jan ticket sales for Australia’s wildfire disaster

Malaysia Airlines planes sit on the tarmac at Kuala Lumpur International Airport July 21, 2014. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 7 — National carrier Malaysia Airlines and its sister companies under the Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG) has pledged RM1 from each ticket sales in January this year to assist wild-bushfire-hit Australia.

At the same time, it is also working together with the National Disaster Relief Management Agency (Nadma) Malaysia to fly in volunteers if it is required by the Australian government to battle the worst wildfire seen in decades.

In a media statement today, MAG group chief executive officer Captain Izham Ismail said he was concern over the natural disaster in Australia that had forced several areas to be declared as states of emergency.

“Australia has always been close to our hearts, having had one of our earliest cadet pilot and engineer training there. The Australian government had also provided us various forms of assistance during our time of difficulty.

“Our employees in Australia and their families are saddened by the situation and our other employees globally who share their sorrow, have been asking how they can help to ease the situation.

“Due to the severity of the situation, Malaysia Airlines have decided to make a monetary contribution in addition to supporting Nadma in their aid on behalf of the country,” said Captain Izham.

Furthermore, MAG has also initiated discussions with various organisation that can offer different sets of skills and expertise to assist Australia in recovering their ecosystems.

The airline has been in touch with the Australian High Commission in Malaysia to channel the proceeds towards wildlife protection, the fire fighter benevolent fund and Red Cross, the major organisation managing the affected people.

Captain Izham also hoped that the situation can be contained soon with MAG’s contribution being able to ease some of the burdens faced by the Australian.

Malaysia Airlines flies to five cities in Australia (Adelaide, Brisbane, Melbourne, Sydney and Perth) and operates 53 flights a week to the country.