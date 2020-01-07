Jalan Baru water treatment plant resumes operation in Perak

The Jalan Baru water treatment plant (LRA) in Bagan Serai which was forced to close this morning to allow water quality restoration, has fully resume operation at 3pm this afternoon. — AFP pic

IPOH, Jan 7 — The Jalan Baru water treatment plant (LRA) in Bagan Serai which was forced to close this morning to allow water quality restoration, has fully resume operation at 3pm this afternoon.

Perak Public Amenities, Infrastructure, Agriculture and Plantation Committee chairman Datuk Abdul Yunus Jamahri said the quality of water channelled from Tasik Bukit Merah has improved.

“The water supply issue also affected other areas such as Parit Buntar, Tanjung Piandang, and Kuala Kurau while the Perak Water Authority (LAP) has taken immediate action to address the problem.

“Clean water supply has been distributed to consumers in stages and it is expected to be fully restored late tonight,” he said in a statement here today.

According to him, LAP would like to thank all agencies involved in providing assistance throughout the water supply recovery period.

A total of 19,000 consumer accounts in Parit Buntar, Tanjung Piandang, Bagan Tiang and Kuala Kurau experienced water supply disruption following the temporarily closure of the Jalan Baru water treatment plant (LRA) in Bagan Serai this morning. — Bernama