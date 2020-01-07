276 smokers issued compounds for lighting up at eateries in Johor

Johor Health, Culture and Heritage Committee chairman Mohd Khuzzan Abu Bakar (far right) providing information to restaurant customers in Bandar Baru Uda in Johor Baru on the smoking ban on food premises January 7, 2020. — Picture by Ben Tan

JOHOR BARU, Jan 7 — 276 smokers in the state have been issued compound notice for smoking offences committed at eateries in Johor since the law came into effect on January 1 this year.

Johor Health, Culture and Heritage Committee chairman Mohd Khuzzan Abu Bakar said a 12-year-old boy was among 30 offenders that were under the age of 18 who were issued compound notice from January 1 to 6.

He said as of yesterday, a total of 153 officials and staff from the state Health Department had checked 4,697 food premises throughout the state.

“A total of 344 compound notices were issued involving 276 smokers and 68 premises for failing to display no-smoking signs with a total compound of RM78,500,” said Mohd Khuzzan.

He said this during the seventh day of the no-smoking operation in Bandar Baru Uda here today.

According to the Tobacco Control Regulations 2018, those who flout the no smoking law will be slapped with a RM250 compound for the first and second offences, and see the amount increased to RM350 for a third offence.

Food and beverage outlets which allow patrons to light up will also be slapped with the same compound amount

Mohd Khuzzan said the Health Ministry had introduced a special campaign called the Speak Out Campaign to empower non-smokers on their rights.

“About 85 per cent of the population in the country are non-smokers, but most of them do not dare to speak up.

“This is why the campaign is aimed at empowering non-smokers to have a smoke-free environment,” said Mohd Khuzzan, who is also the Semerah assemblyman.

It was reported on January 1 that a total of 5,000 personnel have been deployed by the Health Ministry nationwide to implement the no-smoking ban, which came into force starting this year.

The ministry’s officers will be monitoring all no-smoking areas, including eateries, which come under Regulation 11 (1) (d) of the Tobacco Control Regulations 2018.