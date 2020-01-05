Warisan, KDM not involved in Membakut Christmas celebration

Warisan vice-president Datuk Peter Anthony has clarified that the Christmas celebration held in Membakut yesterday was not organised by the party or KDM Malaysia. — Bernama pic

KIMANIS, Jan 5 — Parti Warisan Sabah vice-president Datuk Peter Anthony has clarified that the Christmas celebration held in Membakut yesterday was not organised by the party or Kadazan Dusun Murut (KDM) Malaysia.

Instead, said the KDM Malaysia president, the event was organised by Membakut Christian community.

The event was filled with activities, including giving out presents via lucky draw, which is a tradition in the state, he added.

He also asserted that his presence along with Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal and several other leaders were on invitation by the organiser.

“When we were present, they (Umno and Barisan Nasional) alleged we were offering gifts (to people), whereas it was organised by a church Membakut (Christian) community,” he said after the launch of Kampung Kelatuan Warisan Branch by Mohd Shafie who is also Warisan president, near here today.

“When we celebrate Harvest Festival, everybody comes. This is our tradition in Sabah. There is nothing wrong with attending celebrations, but Umno and BN people (from Peninsular) didn’t know our tradition in Sabah,” he added.

A news portal reported BN deputy chairman Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan as claiming that the state’s ruling party had breached the Election Offences Act during the first day of campaigning for the Kimanis parliamentary by-election by giving out gifts to the people.

Today, BN Youth lodged separate police reports at Beaufort and Papar police stations respectively. — Bernama