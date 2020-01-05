Five-day week Kafa class pilot project to benefit both teachers and students, says Fuziah

Fuziah said the pilot project will involve seven national schools in each state for a one-year implementation period. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUANTAN, Jan 5 — The government will implement pilot project for the Quran and Fardu Ain (Kafa) classes to be held for five days a week compared to current practice of just three days.

Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Fuziah Salleh said the pilot project, expected to be implemented this year, will involve seven national schools in each state for a one-year implementation period.

She said the project would not only be able to help improve student understanding, but it would also benefit Kafa teachers if the classes could be held daily in the future.

“The well-being of Kafa teachers needs to be looked at, and if the class only held three days a week, they (teachers) will not be eligible for permanent employment contract due to the civil servant policy which stipulates a five-day work week.

“If we are able to absorb Kafa contract teachers into permanent appointment, the job will be viewed as a career opportunity,” she told reporters after distributing 2020 calendar at the farmers market at the Urban Transformation Centre (UTC) here today.

She also said that the pilot project would be modelled after Johor religious school for Kafa to complement the national school syllabus in producing human capital. — Bernama