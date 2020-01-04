Two dead, one hurt after car rams petrol kiosk in Johor Baru

Eight firemen in a Fire Rescue Tender vehicle and an Emergency Medical Rescue Service unit rushed to the scene after receiving a call at 6.26am. — Picture via Twitter/Mohd Redzuan Abdul Manap

JOHOR BARU, Jan 4 — Two men were killed and a woman was injured after the car they were travelling in went out of control and crashed into a petrol kiosk in Kampung Melayu Pandan, here today.

Tebrau Fire and Rescue station operations commander, senior fire officer 11, Khairul Azhar Abd Aziz said eight firemen in a Fire Rescue Tender vehicle and an Emergency Medical Rescue Service (EMRS) unit rushed to the scene after receiving a call at 6.26am.

‘‘Found dead at the scene of the mishap were driver, Prem Jayapal, 32, and an unidentified male passenger,’’ he said in a statement.

He said another passenger, a woman by the name of C. Edriana, in her 20s, was injured, and sent to the Sultan Ismail Hospital (HSI), here, by EMRS. — Bernama