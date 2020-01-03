Rumours of MARA downsizing, unpaid salaries not true, says minister

Rural Development Minister Datuk Seri Rina Mohd Harun speaks to reporters after launching the SME’s Product Empowerment Carnival in Tanjung Rambutan, Ipoh December 17, 2019. — Picture by Farhan Najib

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 3 — Rural Development Minister Datuk Seri Rina Mohd Harun today refuted the claims that Majlis Amanah Raya (MARA) was downsizing its employees and staff of its subsidiaries not paid their salaries since the past few months.

She expressed disappointment over the spread of such rumours.

“MARA, including its subsidiaries, is operating as usual to implement policies and programmes that have been outlined all are intended to ensure that the agency continues to be empowered and thrives as a lead agency for socio-economic development of the Bumiputera,” she said in a statement today.

Rina said she is always open and welcomes suggestions and views from all quarters realize MARA’s goals.

“I have instructed MARA Council and management to enhance their engagement to obtain suggestions and views from various stakeholders,” she added.

For 2020, Rina said MARA would focus on empowering its education institutions to produce human capital that meets the needs of the future workforce.

She said emphasis will also be on entrepreneurship, on empowering the rural and Bumiputera entrepreneurs.

MARA also plans to invest through Endowment Fund and further strengthen investment, she added. — Bernama