Rep: Housing Ministry approves RM17.8m allocation for Penang maintenance projects

GEORGE TOWN, Jan 3 — The Ministry of Housing and Local Government (KPKT) has approved an allocation of RM17.8 million to the state government for the implementation of 45 housing maintenance projects (PPP) and the housing maintenance fund (TPPM), said Jagdeep Singh Deo.

The State Housing, Local Government, Town and Country Planning Committee chairman said the approvals were granted after the PPP and TPPM applications were submitted to KPKT on August 28 and September 6 last year.

“Another good news is that this morning I was informed that six elevator maintenance projects have been approved. A sum of RM2.497 million is for five projects on the island and another RM133,500 has been approved for a project in Seberang Perai,” he told a press conference here today.

Jagdeep, who is also Datuk Keramat state assemblyman, said he was pleased that within a few months 20 per cent of the state government’s applications were approved by KPKT, as the state had been neglected for long time by the previous government.

“After a long wait this is a relief for the people of Penang. I take this opportunity to thank the ministry especially Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin for the kind consideration in granting approval for the 45 projects,” he said. — Bernama