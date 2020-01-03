Nor Yahati is new broadcasting director-general

PUTRAJAYA, Jan 3 — Broadcasting deputy director-general (Strategic Broadcasting) Nor Yahati Awang has been appointed the department’s new director-general, effective January 1, 2020.

Communications and Multimedia Minister Gobind Singh Deo, who announced the appointment in a statement today, said Nor Yahati replaced Abdul Muis Shefii, who went on compulsory retirement.

Nor Yahati, 50, who holds a master’s degree in International Development from International University of Japan, has vast experience having been in the civil service for 24 years.

She had previously served the Public Service Department, the Finance Ministry and Khazanah Nasional.

Nor Yahati had also served the Ministry of Tourism and Culture as deputy secretary-general (Tourism), before joining the Public Sector Transformation Division of the Public Service Department.

Meanwhile, Gobind Singh expressed the ministry’s gratitude and appreciation to Abdul Muis for his dedicated service throughout his tenure as the director-general of broadcasting. — Bernama