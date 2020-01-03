Bersatu to hold first-ever party elections

Tan Sri Syed Hamid Jaafar Albar says Bersatu will conduct its first-ever party elections for positions ranging from the branch level to its supreme council member from this month until April. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 3 ― Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) will conduct its first-ever party elections for positions ranging from the branch level to its supreme council member from this month until April, said election committee chairman Tan Sri Syed Hamid Jaafar Albar today.

He said that all branches will hold their annual meetings from January 25 to March 1, before a simultaneous meeting of the divisions on April 4.

Syed Hamid said no requirement beyond holding valid and paid-up memberships was necessary to contest at the branch level.

“For the Armada, only those aged 35 and under on January 1, 2019 are eligible to attend the meeting and compete for the posts within the wings according to set conditions.

“In that relation, please be informed that the members who wish to contest for division posts including Srikandi and Armada should register their respective nominations to the election party committee officials at their respective division headquarters on January 13, 2020 (Monday) from 9am to 2pm.

“In the absence of the headquarters, the party election committee shall determine the location for registration in the near future,” he said in a statement today.

Syed Hamid also reminded all members to verify their membership status through notices that will be available at the division and branches officers from January 7 to January 12 to avoid any problems.

Bersatu Chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad in August last year said the election for the top posts in the party will be held during their annual general meeting in Putrajaya on June 20 this year.

Bersatu was formed on September 8, 2016 by former Umno leaders who abandoned the party over Datuk Seri Najib Razak handling of the 1 Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) scandal.