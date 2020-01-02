Perlis JPJ gets its first woman director

Fatimah replaces Shahrul Azhar Mat Dalim, who has been promoted to Operations Section head at JPJ headquarters. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

PUTRAJAYA, Jan 2 — The Road Transport Department today announced the appointment of Fatimah Mohamed Ali Piah as Perlis RTD director, in the process becoming the first woman to hold the position in the state.

In a statement issued today, the department said the appointment of Fatimah, who replaces Shahrul Azhar Mat Dalim, who has since been promoted as Operations Section head at its headquarters here, takes effect today.

Fatimah has served the RTD for the past 25 years in various capacities, among them Gua Musang RTD head, Selangor RTD public relations officer and RTD Headquarters complaints and investigations head. — Bernama