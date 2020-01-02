Hours after quitting, over 100,000 petition for Dr M to keep Maszlee as education minister

A screenshot of the online petition urging Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad to reinstate Maszlee Malik as education minister.

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 2 ― An online petition has been launched urging Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad to reinstate Maszlee Malik as education minister, with over 100,000 signatures in support of the call.

The petitioner by the name Tuah Kencana wrote that despite Maszlee's contributions, his efforts were shadowed by unfavourable reports, which he claimed were “sensationalised by parties with a vested interest”.

“The decision to resign is a huge loss to the nation,” the petitioner wrote.

“Representing community groups, we request that YB Prime Minister, as the foremost statesman, to reinstate Maszlee Malik to shoulder responsibilities as Malaysia's education minister.”

The petitioner also listed a string of initiatives accomplished by Maszlee in his less than two-year stint as the education minister, accompanied by the #SupportMaszleee hashtag below the petition on change.org.

The petition initially targeted 75,000 signatures and hit the mark around 8.30pm. It is now targeting 150,000 signatures and has already received over 100,000 signatures at 9pm.

Maszlee had earlier confirmed that he will be resigning as the education minister effective tomorrow, making him the first from Dr Mahathir’s Cabinet to go since the 14th general election.

During a special press conference in Putrajaya, Maszlee said he made the decision on the advice of the prime minister after meeting him earlier today.

He also said he is “returning” the post to Dr Mahathir, referring to his appointment after the prime minister dropped the education portfolio to honour the Pakatan Harapan (PH) election manifesto.

He expressed his confidence in Dr Mahathir’s leadership and loyalty to the party, adding that he understood what needed to be done, and thanked him for the opportunity to serve in the Cabinet.

In a statement shortly after Maszlee's press conference, Dr Mahathir thanked the former university lecturer for his service as education minister, after the latter tendered his resignation following the prime minister’s advice.

Dr Mahathir said he has yet to decide on a replacement for the post and will announce his decision soon.