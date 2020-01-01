Dr M: I never dreamed of seeing Putrajaya today

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad (centre) launches Putrajaya’s silver jubilee to mark the 25th anniversary of its establishment on December 31, 2019. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

PUTRAJAYA, Jan 1 ― Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said he did not dream he would be witnessing Putrajaya celebrates its 25th anniversary in 2020 since he launched the federal administrative centre on August 29, 1995.

Speaking at the launching of the silver jubillee celebration of Putrajaya at the festival of Light and Motion Putrajaya 2019 (LAMPU 2019) on the eve of the new year 2020 last night, Dr Mahathir said with the cooperation, unity and peace enjoyed, Putrajaya has now developed as a glittering administrative city.

“I am happy to see Putrajaya 25 five years later. Love Putrajaya, Love Malaysia our country together,” said the 94-year-old prime minister.

At the ceremony, Dr Mahathir carried out a launching gimmick for Putrajaya's silver anniversary celebration by placing his hand on the launching pad with the official logo of the celebration followed by fireworks from the Palace of Justice.

The selected Putrajaya silver jubilee celebration logo was created by Mohd Zaidi Abdullah from Cyberjaya who won a competition organised by Putrajaya Corporation (PPj) which received 62 entries.

Meanwhile, PPj president Datuk Dr Aminuddin Hassim when met by Bernama said Putrajaya would be the host of more than 200 national and international events in 2020.

From the total, he said about 30 per cent were events based on Putrajaya silver jubilee celebration with the climax to be held in August.

He said nine attractive events have been planned for the month of August with the 25th anniversary celebration peak event on August 29.

On that day, Dr Mahathir will open a time capsule planted by him at Taman Putra Perdana, Precinct 1 when he launched Putrajaya on August 29 1995 as the fourth Prime Minister, he said.

“The time capsule among others contains several documents on the history and development of Putrajaya including the Putrajaya Corporation Act 1995 on the establishment of Putrajaya,” he said.

During the night, the celebration will continue with an orchestra performance and a fireworks display on the lakeside of Putrajaya.

It is learned that on August 29, a new time capsule will be planted for reopening during Putrajaya's golden anniversary.

Dr Mahathir returned to lead the government as the seventh Prime Minister after Pakatan Harapan led by him won the 14th general election on May 14 2018.

Aminuddin said Putrajaya receives an average of between five to six million visitors annually to admire the unique building architecture and infrastructure.

Putrajaya also has 13 world standard green parks as well as a man-made lake recognised by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (Unesco) as one of the world heritage which is a world eco-hydrological site. ― Bernama