Next, Sekat to partner Malay NGO for joint forum on jawi

Arun Doraisamy speaks during the National Jawi Congress in Petaling Jaya December 29, 2019. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

PETALING JAYA, Dec 29 — The organiser of today’s closely watched National Jawi Congress and Majlis Persidangan Melayu (MPM) have agreed to jointly hold an open forum to discuss the thorny Malay language heritage issue that appears to be dividing Malaysia along racial lines.

Local actress Ellie Suriaty Omar, representing MPM, announced the dialogue after speaking with Arun Doraisamy, national secretary of Seni Khat Action Team (Sekat), which organised this morning’s congress.

She said the planned talk aims to clear up any misunderstanding among both Malays and non-Malays over the introduction of jawi in vernacular schools and hopefully reach an amicable resolution on the subject.

“So we have to listen to the views of our other friends, and we will have a forum together to give our views. This is important so that we are not divided by this issue,” she told reporters after the National Jawi Congress at the Crystal Crown Hotel here.

Ellie added that the date and place will be decided and announced later.

Actress Ellie Suriaty Omar (seated, 3rd right) attends the National Jawi Congress in Petaling Jaya December 29, 2019. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

MORE TO COME