Tekun Nasional gives loan repayment flexibility to flood victims

The current monsoon season has seen floods in the east coast as well as Johor. — Bernama pic

TANAH MERAH, Dec 28 — The National Entrepreneur Group Economic Fund (Tekun Nasional) will be flexible in loan repayment with its borrowers who were affected by floods.

Its chairman Datuk Seri Mohammad Suparadi Md Noor said loanees involved in the natural disaster could apply for loan repayment postponement from the agency.

“It is not a problem since it is stated in the loan repaying terms in the event of a disaster.

“They have to come to us and we will restructure their loans,” he told reporters after a Tekun Nasional school supplies presentation ceremony at Tanah Merah Vocational College, here.

Mohammad Suparadi said the relaxation was given as the agency did not want to put more pressure on the borrowers had suffered losses during floods or other disasters.

“We will give them the flexibility and time to those involved. They can appeal, but they will still have to pay back the loan eventually.

“The payment made could be turned into capital for us to provide funds for other loanees,” he said.

He noted that his agency has allocated RM280,000 to assist the underprivileged in Kelantan.

“The allocation from the agency’s business zakat (tithe) was to ease the burden of the underprivileged in the state in preparing their children for school.

“There are still many who are in need. Although our contribution is not that big, it means a lot to them,” he said. — Bernama