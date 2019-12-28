Sarawak PKR says been ready for state election since 2018

Baru Bian said Sarawak PKR has identified potential candidates in some areas. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUCHING, Dec 28 — Sarawak PKR chairman Baru Bian today said the PKR is ready for the state election, and has been preparing for it since 2018.

“We all have heard of news from people that the state election could be as early as April, some said that it could be in August next year, or even in 2021.

“Notwithstanding all this news that we hear, as far as PH is concerned we are always in preparation since last year,” Baru, who is also the Works Minister, said after attending a press conference on an Iban film titled Bungai Ngerembai (Blooming Flower) here.

He said the state PKR has identified potential candidates in some areas, adding that he has given the directive to them to really go to the ground.

“I want them to up their gear to another level in 2020,” Baru, who is also the Ba’Kelalan Slate Assemblyman and Selangau Member of Parliament, said.

He stressed that there is no substitute for going to the ground, adding that they must be seen, deal with issues and communicate with the people on the policies of the new federal government.

On the seat allocation, he said it is not a big problem, although there are some overlapping seats “here and there”.

“I believe we can overcome that when the time comes,” he added.

On the seats to be allocated to the Sarawak chapter of Parti Pribumi Malaysia Bersatu (Bersatu), he said the chapter has requested for certain constituencies to contest in the election.

Baru, however, said there are no strong indications of support from the people in the constituencies that Bersatu insists on contesting.

“We will look at the possibility of looking at the request from them.

“As you know that they (Bersatu) just came in. We will consider their requests, but at the same time we will study the people who are winnable in their respective places.

“This is the principle we should apply, that is, whether you are winnable or not,” he said, that this principle is also applicable to state PH coalition.

“That is the basis of us selecting our candidates,” he added.