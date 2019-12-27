Sarawak rep says raised concern about critical allowance cut to health minister

Datuk Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian said he has raised his personal view with the Minister of Health Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad, who agreed to bring up the issue again in the federal Cabinet for discussion. — Picture by Sulok Tawie

KUCHING, Dec 27 ― Sarawak's Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian today expressed his concern about the cancellation of the “Critical Service Incentive Payment” (BIPK) by the Public Service Department (JPA) and hoped that the federal government could reconsider its position with Malaysia Medical Association and to take medical staffs’ needs seriously.

He said he has raised his personal view with the Minister of Health Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad, who agreed to bring up the issue again in the federal Cabinet for discussion.

Dr Sim, who is a cardiologist by training, said he is worried that such a rash action would destroy of the well established medical services that takes years to build and cause disastrous consequences for the patients.

“Many doctors and members of the Malaysian Medical Association have voiced their surprise and unhappiness about the allowance cut,” he said.

Dr Sim said that back then when he served at public hospitals, allowances including critical service incentive, accounted for about 50 per cent of the monthly income.

“Nevertheless, salary of medical doctors in public hospitals are still far below to doctors in private hospitals, earning five to 10 times less than medical doctors in private hospitals,” he stressed.

He emphasised that, there is a need of good quality doctors in public services in order to maintain a good public health care system.

He added a key to good health care services are the medical personnel, stressing that “ with the cut, we not only lose more experienced personnel but also discourage good one from joining in the future.”

“It will be worse for rural medical services in Sarawak,” he added.

According to PSD, newly recruited doctors, dentists, pharmacists and other professionals joining the civil service, starting January 1 next year, will no longer be enjoying BIPK.

The critical allowance was introduced by the Barisan Nasional government in 1992 for jobs that were difficult to fill.