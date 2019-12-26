Malaysian teen charged in Singapore with allegedly molesting three women, including two senior citizens

Khamalhan Kavnor Subramaniam, 17, has been charged with molesting three women, including two in their seventies, within a four-hour span on December 16, 2019. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, Dec 26 — A teenager was hauled before the State Courts on Tuesday for allegedly outraging the modesty of three women using criminal force, including two senior citizens in their 70s, within a span of about four hours.

Khamalhan Kavnor Subramaniam, 17, was charged with molesting the three women on the evening of Dec 16 this year.

According to the Malaysian’s charge sheets, he spotted one of his victims on the eighth floor of a block of flats in Whampoa West about 6pm.

The 79-year-old woman was squatting down along the corridor when Khamalhan approached her and allegedly touched her private parts.

Some time after 6pm, Khamalhan also allegedly molested a 49-year-old woman on the buttocks in a lift at another block of flats along Bendemeer Road.

The court documents stated that he then went to an adjacent block of flats where he allegedly molested a 73-year-old woman at around 10pm by grabbing her chest.

Khamalhan has been in remand since December 19, and his next hearing is scheduled for January 7.

If convicted of molestation, he could be jailed for up to two years and fined or caned for each charge. — TODAY