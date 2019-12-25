Pointing at Nik Omar, MCA’s Wee questions Yadim’s ‘political agenda’ in schools

Wee Ka Siong said many of the club's directors were from Parti Amanah Negara. — Picture by Saw Siow Feng

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 25 — MCA president Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong said today he is concerned with the political agenda allegedly brought by Yayasan Dakwah Islamiah Malaysia (Yadim) with its initiatives in schools and higher education institutions.

Wee said many of the Putrajaya-linked missionary foundation’s directors are from the Islamist Parti Amanah Negara, including its chairman Nik Omar Nik Abdul Aziz, causing worry that a political agenda may be spread under the guise of Islam.

“Is it wrong for the people to be worried that a political agenda is being spread in schools by misusing the name of religion?” Wee asked on his Facebook page.

“What is the Pakatan Harapan government’s guarantee, that there is no political elements biased towards one party in schools, considering the voting age has been lowered to 18 years?”

Recalling that Education Minister Maszlee Malik had promised to keep schools free from political influence, he said Opposition MPs are still being barred from entering schools.

“Then why has this been allowed for Yadim under Amanah leaders? Why are school students exposed to the risk of being influenced by political parties?” Wee said.

Yadim explained yesterday that the programmes are not new, as they are just rebranding of the Sahabat Yadim initiative that has been going on since 2013 in 69 secondary schools and 76 higher education institutions with over 18,000 members across the country.

However, Wee claimed today that other Barisan Nasional leaders had denied that such a programme by Yadim was allowed by the previous administration.

Yesterday, the Ministry of Education denied any attempt at Islamisation, after a leaked letter on its cooperation with Putrajaya-linked missionary foundation Yadim for a club, among others in schools.

The ministry said today that the voluntary programmes will not involve non-Muslim students, and they can be refused by any schools or higher education institutions.

Despite that, Wee pointed out today that in the original letter that was leaked, Yadim was allowed to set up the programme in all schools, and not just limited to Muslims.

Formed in 1974 by Tun Abdul Razak Hussein, Yadim is under the direct purview of the Prime Minister’s Office and is currently led by chairman Nik Omar Nik Abdul Aziz from Parti Amanah Negara.



