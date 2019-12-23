IGP hopes speedy approval for Komuter station in Bukit Aman

Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Abdul Hamid Bador said PDRM is waiting for approval from the government for several infrastructure projects in Bukit Aman, including a Komuter train station.. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 23 — The Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) is waiting for approval from the government for several infrastructure projects in Bukit Aman, including a Komuter train station.

Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador said the proposal of the train station project was submitted to the Ministry of Transport last year and talks were still ongoing.

“The construction of this station will benefit over 3,000 PDRM personnel and workers from neighbouring areas.

“The station is proposed to be built near the tunnel beside Bukit Aman’s second entrance,” he told reporters after witnessing the handing over of duties between respective directors of Logistics and Technology Department and Crime Prevention and Community Safety Department at Bukit Aman here today.

The IGP also hoped for speedy approvals for several other projects including a hall, additional parking complex and a marching square.

“PDRM will hold talks with the Ministry of Finance and ask them to give serious consideration on the projects,” he added. — Bernama