Review of assessment rates will bring more benefit to people, says deputy minister

KUALA TERENGGANU, Dec 21 — The government’s decision to review the assessment rates by local authorities next year will bring more benefit the people, said Deputy Housing and Local Government Minister Datuk Raja Kamarul Bahrin Shah Raja Ahmad Baharuddin.

He said more social development could be done for the people in one area as a result of effective and orderly assessment tax collection.

Although it was unpopular decision, it had to be done to ensure that the financial resources of the local authorities were sufficient to govern and provide the best services to the people, he said.

“There is no government that can run without collecting any reasonable tax.

“If the rates have not increased in so many years, how can local authorities give the best service to the people and cover their own expenses while the population is growing,” he told reporters after handed over school aid to 90 students here today.

Yesterday, Housing and Local Government Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin said all 155 local authorities nationwide are required to review assessment fees every five years, beginning next year.

Commenting further, Raja Kamarul Bahrin Shah said the assessment review could also reduce spending and ensure a more balanced state financial management.

“Many local authorities do not have sufficient funds to manage the expenditure in one area and have to borrow money from state sources to cover those expenses,” he said. — Bernama