Kulasegaran: AGC to represent govt in challenge against vernacular schools

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 20 — The Cabinet has agreed to the Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC) representing Putrajaya in a suit challenging the existence of vernacular schools, Human Resources Minister M. Kulasegaran confirmed today.

He said the Cabinet has decided that the AGC will represent the Federal Government and the Ministry of Education (MOE) against the second suit filed by lawyer Mohd Khairul Azam Abdul Aziz.

“The Cabinet has decided the AGC will that the suit from the Attorney General’s Office will represent the government following the suit against SJK (T) and SJK (C) in the High Court,” he said in a statement.

Kulasegaran also downplayed the suit, saying it will never succeed.

“Vernacular schools have been operating in Malaysia for a long time. However, recently some have wanted to challenge them. Their wish will not be realised at any time.

“The PH government will continue to ensure that vernacular schools continue to operate in the country,” he said.

On December 17, Mohd Khairul again filed a lawsuit to seek declaration from the High Court that Section 28 and Section 17 of the Education Act are inconsistent with Article 152 of the Federal Constitution.

His first attempt to do so failed; the Federal Court ruled last month that such challenges to the existence of vernacular schools must first be made in the High Court.

Mohd Khairul reportedly said the second lawsuit filed on December 17 was a continuation of his summons filed on October 23 in the Federal Court as the court did not dismiss his case on its merits but noted the proper forum should be at High Court.

His lawsuit came after a separate one filed by Gabungan Pelajar Melayu Semenanjung (GPMS) and the Islam Education Development Council (Mappim) to challenge the constitutionality of vernacular school at the High Court.



