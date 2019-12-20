King and Queen arrive in Penang for three-day official visit

This is the first official visit by Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah to Penang since he was sworn in on January 31.― Bernama pic

GEORGE TOWN, Dec 20 — Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah have arrived here for a three-day official visit to Penang.

The special aircraft carrying Their Majesties and senior officials of Istana Negara landed at the Penang International Airport in Bayan Lepas at 10am today.

Their Majesties were greeted on arrival by Penang Yang Dipertua Negeri Tun Abdul Rahman Abbas and his wife Toh Puan Majimor Shariff, Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow and his wife Tan Lean Kee, and senior officers of the state administration.

This is their first official visit to Penang after Al-Sultan Abdullah was sworn in as the 16th Yang di-Pertuan Agong on January 31 this year.

According to an Istana Negara statement, Al-Sultan Abdullah is scheduled to officially open the Masjid Al Bukhary in Lebuh Sungai Pinang 1 here at noon today and perform Friday prayers there. — Bernama