Najib exits SRC trial for 2019, back in Jan 2020

Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak leaves the Kuala Lumpur High Court December 19, 2019. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 19 — Datuk Seri Najib Razak must be breathing a sigh of relief today as he stepped down from the witness box in the High Court after testifying in his own defence for the alleged misappropriation of RM42 million from SRC International Sdn Bhd.

It marks his last court appearance for 2019.

He is only expected to return on January 6, 2020, giving him more than two whole weeks to see the year end and usher in a whole new decade at the same time.

In the SRC trial, Najib has been called to enter his defence to answer seven charges related to the state-owned company, formerly parked under 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

Three are for criminal breach of trust over a total RM42 million of SRC International funds while entrusted with its control as the prime minister and finance minister then, three more are for laundering the RM42 million, and the last is for abusing the same positions for self-gratification of the same sum.

Datuk V. Sithambaram is pictured at the Kuala Lumpur Courts Complex December 19, 2019. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

Today’s proceeding — the seventh day of the defence stage of the trial — was adjourned at midday after ad hoc prosecutor Datuk V. Sithambaram said he was feeling unwell and requested for a longer break.

High Court judge Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali decided to end proceedings for the day.

“We will continue on January 6 next year. The witness is reminded he is still under oath and not to discuss the merits of the case with anybody,” he said.

The SRC trial dates for 2020 have been fixed for January 6-9, 20-23, February 3-5, 10-13, 17 and 24-27.

As hearing is set to resume on January 6, this would mean the trial would be the first to take place in 2020 that Najib must attend.