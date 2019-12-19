Eight evacuated after hillside collapse in Ulu Tiram

JOHOR BARU, Dec 19 — Eight victims from three families had to be evacuated from their house after a nearby hillside collapsed in an incident in Batu 13, Jalan Johor Bahru — Kota Tinggi, near Ulu Tiram, today.

Johor Jaya Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) station operations commander deputy Fire Officer 11 Tahrin Saat said the victims were two adult males and two adult females, an elderly woman, two boys and a girl.

He said JBPM received information on the case at about 6.20am and dispatched nine firemen with a fire engine and a Hilux utility vehicle to the location.

‘‘The eight victims from three families were evacuated to the Highland Badminton Hall, Ulu Tiram at 7.30am. All are in good conditions.

‘‘The hillside was covered using canvas by an integrated team from JBPM, Johor Bahru City Council (MBJB) and various other parties as a precautionary measure,’’ he said in a statement here. — Bernama