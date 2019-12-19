Dr Zakir Naik attends KL Summit

Dr Zakir Naik attends the Kuala Lumpur Summit 2019 in Kuala Lumpur December 19, 2019. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 19 — Controversial preacher Dr Zakir Naik was present when the Kuala Lumpur Summit 2019 was formally launched as a new platform for international Muslim discourse today.

However, Dr Zakir expressed his wish to not speak to the press when he was approached at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre’s Plenary Hall this morning.

The preacher who is wanted in India for money laundering has been banned from preaching in Malaysia following remarks about the Indian and Chinese community that led to police reports against him.

Earlier this year, he claimed the local Hindu community was more loyal to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi instead of to Malaysian Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and that the Chinese should go back to China.

The latest storm surrounding Dr Zakir is a message to all Muslim Malaysians to not celebrate Christmas, which went viral a few days ago.

KL Summit 2019 is a four-day gathering steered by its chairman Dr Mahathir that started yesterday and will end this Saturday.

Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim Hamad Al Thani, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani will all be in attendance.