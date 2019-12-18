KL Youth Summit enters Day 2 with its general assembly

Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman attends the opening of the KL Youth Summit 2019 at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre December 17, 2019. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 18 ― The Youth Kuala Lumpur Summit 2019 gets into its second day with its general assembly and presentation of resolutions from the six clusters on education, economy, politics, entrepreneurship, Industrial Revolution (IR) 4.0 and good governance which were discussed yesterday.

The dedicated youth summit is also scheduled to hold a presentation of five special projects namely Youth Leadership, Youth Exchange Programme, Humanitarian and Volunteerism, Technology and Sustainability and Skills and Training.

The Youth KL Summit which serves as a platform for youths to express and hold discussions on the future of the country and the Muslim world, is a prelude to the Kuala Lumpur Summit (KL Summit) 2019 chaired by Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad which runs from today until Saturday.

Later in the evening, Dr Mahathir and wife, Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohd Ali are scheduled to attend a welcoming dinner in conjunction with the KL Summit with local and international leaders and delegates.

The Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim Hamad Al Thani; Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani are among the notable Islamic leaders expected to join the KL Summit.

It aims to, among others, discuss and find new and workable solutions to problems facing the Muslim world and contribute towards improving the state of affairs among Muslims and Muslim nations.

It also eyes forming a network of Muslim leaders, intellectuals, scholars and thinkers from around the world, and reviving Islamic civilisation. ― Bernama