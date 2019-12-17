Kit Siang calls for inquiry into Altantuya’s murder trial to find ‘real’ masterminds

File photo of ex-policemen Azilah Hadri and Sirul Azhar Umar (heads covered). The Court of Appeal in Putrajaya on August 23, 2013 overturned their conviction of murdering Mongolian model Altantuya Shaariibuu. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 17 — Iskandar Puteri MP Lim Kit Siang wants the government to open a fresh inquiry into the whole legal process following the 2006 murder of Altantuya Shaariibuu in light of the statutory declaration (SD) by former police commando Azilah Hadri.

The DAP veteran also questioned whether or not former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak, whom Azilah alleged in his SD to have ordered him to kill the Mongolian, would truly support re-opening investigations on the 13-year-old murder case as claimed.

“The shocking sworn statement of the death row inmate and former commando Azilah Hadri justifies inquiry of the whole process of investigation, prosecution and trial for the murder of Mongolian Altantuya Shaariibuu in October 2006.

“In all my statements about the murder of Altantuya in the past 13 years, I have never accused Najib of the murder of Altantuya,” Lim said in a statement today.

“In my last statement on the issue on October 31 last year, I had said that ‘the ghost of Altantuya will continue to haunt Najib and Malaysia until there is a full and satisfactory investigation as to the motive for the heinous murder of the Mongolian and the real murderers brought to justice’,” he added.

Lim pointed out that under Najib’s rule, the authorities had failed to reopen the investigation in order to establish its motive.

He also added that the video by businessman Deepak Jaikishan, coupled with Azilah’s testimony and the confession of Sirul Azhar Umar, is enough grounds to re-open the murder investigation.

Sirul was another ex-police commando from the same unit as Azilah. Both men were convicted of murder, but while Sirul escaped to Australia, Azilah is now on death row.

Najib was deputy prime minister and held the defence portfolio when Altantuya’s murder occured.

The Pekan MP yesterday again denied involvement, claiming Azilah’s latest allegation to be part of a larger conspiracy by the ruling Pakatan Harapan to silence him.

Najib is currently on trial for multiple corruption and criminal charges in connection with the staggering losses suffered by 1Malaysia Development Berhad and its former subsidiary SRC International Sdn Bhd.