At KL Summit, Syed Saddiq tells world Muslim leaders to make youths their equal

Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman launches the KL Youth Summit 2019 at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre December 17, 2019. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 17 — Malaysia’s youngest minister urged global Muslim leaders today to make youths an integral part of their countries’ discourse, ahead of a key summit to discuss Islamic “revivalism”.

Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman opened the KL Youth Summit 2019 here by calling for governments to heed the voice of younger generations and give them equal representation in policy decisions.

He said there must be a “collective signal” from Muslim countries to acknowledge the youths’ contributions.

In Malaysia, the Muar MP has been consistently pushing for more youth inclusion in decision-making, reminding government leaders that they cannot afford to alienate the demographic segment that form nearly half the population.

