Cops say yet to look into Azilah’s claim over Altantuya’s murder

Federal Criminal Investigations Department director Datuk Huzir Mohamed speaks to reporters during a press conference at the Selangor police headquarters December 16, 2019. — Picture by Ben Tan

SHAH ALAM, Dec 16 — The police said today they would act on ex-police commando Azilah Hadri’s Statutory Declaration (SD) after they have obtained a copy of it.

When queried by reporters, Federal Criminal Investigation Department director Commissioner Datuk Huzir Mohamed refrained from issuing any comment over the matter, maintaining that the enforcement agency has yet to receive a true copy of the document.

“We have yet to look at it. Unless you bring it to us,” he said in a press conference at the Selangor Contingent headquarters here, referring to the SD.

When pressed if investigators would be dispatched to obtain Azilah’s statement for investigation purposes, Huzir insisted that the police have not gone through the SD’s content.

Azilah had filed the SD in support of his affidavit to review his conviction and death sentence in the Federal Court for the murder of Altantuya Shaariibuu.

Earlier today, DAP national legal bureau chairman Ramkarpal Singh, who is also representing Altantuya’s family, said the police must investigate the content of Azilah’s SD without fear or favour.

Azilah’s SD was filed in court to support his application to the Federal Court for a review of the 2015 death sentence handed down on him and another police officer, Sirul Azhar Umar,for Altantuya’s murder.

In Azilah’s SD dated October 17 this year, he claimed to have been ordered by former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak with the knowledge of Najib’s former aide Abdul Razak Baginda and Najib’s former aide-de-camp DSP Musa Safri to kill Altantuya and dispose of her remains.

Azilah and Sirul Azhar were part of the police’s Unit Tindakan Khas when they were arrested for the murder of Altantuya, a Mongolian who had a relationship with Abdul Razak.

The case has been linked to the 2002 purchase of two French-built Scorpene-class submarines and alleged kickbacks by Abdul Razak, who was an aide to Najib.

Altantuya was killed in a forest near Shah Alam in late 2006 and her body blown up with explosives.

Najib has repeatedly denied allegations of his involvement in the crime. Abdul Razak was charged with abetting the duo but was later acquitted without his defence being called.

In 2009, Sirul and Azilah Hadri were found guilty of murdering Altantuya but were released in 2013 on appeal.

The Federal Court reinstated their death sentence in 2015 but Sirul fled to Australia prior to the apex court’s ruling and has been detained there in an immigration detention centre since.

In Malaysia, the police have reopened Altantuya’s murder investigation while her family has finally succeeded in getting their civil suit over her death to trial.