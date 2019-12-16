Bukit Aman: More witnesses, including politicians, to be called up over Anwar’s sexual harassment allegation

Federal Criminal Investigations Department director Datuk Huzir Mohamed (centre) is pictured at the Selangor police headquarters December 16, 2019. — Picture by Hari Anggara

SHAH ALAM, Dec 16 — Federal police will be calling up several more witnesses, including politicians, in their investigations over sexual harassment allegations against PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Federal Criminal Investigation Department director Commissioner Datuk Huzir Mohamed, however, did not name any individuals or when they would be called, only stating police would record their statements to assist the ongoing probe.

“How many...I cannot state the specific number, it could be five today or six tomorrow,” he told a press conference at the Selangor police headquarters here.

To date, eight witnesses, including Anwar and his accuser, Muhammed Yusoff Rawther have had their statements taken after the latter lodged a report on December 7.

Meanwhile, on Yusoff agreeing to undergo a polygraph or lie detector test to assist ongoing police investigations, Huzir said it was up to the police to decide whether such a test was needed.

Earlier today, Yusoff’s lawyer Haniff Khatri Abdulla said his client was aware that the admissibility of the result of any such polygraph test is solely for a court of law to determine.

He said Yusoff was willing and ready to carry out a polygraph test at any time, date and venue to be decided by the police in order to carry out a fair investigation.

Yusoff, the grandson of iconic consumer rights pioneer SM Mohamed Idris, claimed Anwar had made advances towards him in October last year but only came out with the SD last month.

Anwar has denied the claims of his latest accuser, who had signed a statutory declaration on the matter.

The police are investigating the case under Section 354 of the Penal Code for assault or using criminal force to outrage the modesty of another person, which is punishable with jail up to 10 years, or a fine, or whipping, or any two such penalties.