Met Dept issues weather warning alert for Pahang and Johor

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 14 ― The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has issued a yellow category weather warning alert for several areas in Pahang and Johor today.

MetMalaysia, in a statement today, said heavy rainfall is expected over Pekan, Pahang and Segamat, Batu Pahat, Kluang, Pontian, Kulai and Johor Baru in Johor.

Meanwhile, strong winds up to between 40 and 50 kilometres per hour are also forecast over the coastal areas of Kelantan, Terengganu, Pahang, East Johor and Sarawak with waves reaching 3.5 metres in height.

This can cause sea water to overflow into estuaries and coastal areas, the statement said. ― Bernama