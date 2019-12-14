Fallen crane injures four people in KL, including three-month-old baby

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 14 ― Four people including a three-month-old baby boy were injured after a chained crane fell down at a condominium construction site in Bandar Baru Sentul, here today.

Kuala Lumpur Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) operations centre in a statement said that preliminary investigation found that the crane fell down on three houses and two cars, causing obstruction on a road at the location.

“A distress call was received regarding the incident at 6.34pm and subsequently, a team of firefighters with one fire engine from Sentul Fire and Rescue Station had been sent to the incident location,” according to the statement.

The four victims comprising of a man, two women, and a baby boy, suffered injuries and were sent to Kuala Lumpur Hospital (HKL) to receive further treatment.

The source of the incident is still under investigation. ― Bernama