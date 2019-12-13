IRB to hold Meet Customer Day each week from next month, says minister

Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng said IRB will hold a Meet the Customer Day every Wednesday starting January 8 next year. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PUTRAJAYA, Dec 13 — The Inland Revenue Board (IRB) will hold a Meet the Customer Day every Wednesday starting January 8 next year.

It will take place at the one-stop counter at Level 1, Block 8A, Jalan Tuanku Abdul Halim, Kuala Lumpur beginning from 8am until 5pm, Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng said in a statement.

Senior officials from the Finance Ministry and the IRB would collaborate in the programme to dispense with formality and as a joint initiative to assist the taxpayers and the public in terms of direct taxation issues.

“Taxpayers with problems or complaints related to the IRB are invited to come to the Meet the Customer Day,” Lim said.

He said the synergistic programme was organised as an additional platform to bring customers, especially taxpayers, closer to the Finance Ministry and IRB while introducing new services from the ministry and tax agency.

Members of the public, including taxpayers, tax agents, professional bodies and accountants, are all invited to attend. — Bernama