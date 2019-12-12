No need to station MACC officer at Kelantan MB’s office, says Mohd Amar

Kelantan Deputy Mentri Besar Datuk Mohd Amar Nik Abdullah said the state government already had its Integrity and Governance Division, Internal Audit and National Audit Department to ensure monitorings concerning corruption were carried out. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KOTA BARU, Dec 12 — The Kelantan government stresses that there is no need for the state to station a senior Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) officer at the Office of the Mentri Besar.

Kelantan deputy Mentri Besar, Datuk Mohd Amar Nik Abdullah said the state government already had its Integrity and Governance Division, Internal Audit and National Audit Department to ensure monitorings concerning corruption were carried out.

He said, despite a proposal from MACC, the existing agencies were adequate to ensure the administration of the state government ran in compliance with the law.

‘’To date, the administration is good and it can be said that there is zero corruption in the state government.

‘’No more very strong cases are recorded and all these are the effort of the state government and MACC which always gave guidance,’’ he told reporters at a state level Integrity Day celebration at Kota Darul Naim here today.

Prior to this, MACC was reportedly prepared to station its senior officers at the office of the Mentris Besar and the Chief Ministers to empower integrity and check matters related to corruption at the state government levels.

MACC deputy Chief Commissioner (Prevention) Datuk Shamsun Baharin Mohd Jamil was reported to have said that the effort to station its senior officers at the offices of the MBs and CMs was an initiative introduced by MACC Chief Commissioner, Latheefa Koya.

Commenting on the Integrity Day celebration today, Mohd Amar said it was in the effort to revive and freshen the memory of the staff on the responsibility of all to be always on the right track.

‘’The programmes and activities conducted are seen able to trigger awareness among the public administrator because they are not only performing their duties but are also actually fulfilling their religious obligations,’’ he said. — Bernama