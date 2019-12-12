MACC: Too soon to draw conclusions from MPs’ latest asset declarations

Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Chief Commissioner Latheefa Koya speaks to reporters at the Sheraton Imperial Kuala Lumpur Hotel December 12, 2019. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 12 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission's (MACC) is still examining the 2019 asset declarations from 130 federal lawmakers, including Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s, Latheefa Koya said today.

The MACC chief commissioner was responding to questions about a Malaysiakini article that concluded the PM’s monthly income rose 31 per cent to exceed RM100,000.

“I’m not sure how Malaysiakini got or did their comparison. We (MACC) are yet to sit down and put together or compare previous data.

“It is too premature to establish anything now. We need a couple of weeks to compare and verify because there could be added assets for some MPs for various reasons. All this will be taken into account and updated.

“Some might have purchased new properties or got married which translates to added assets... there are situations as such,” she said this morning at a forum titled ‘Unmasking The Corrupt Through Beneficial Ownership Transparency’ held at the Sheraton Imperial here.

