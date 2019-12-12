Evacuation centres in Kota Tinggi close as flood victims return home

Families seek shelter at a flood relief centre in the Kota Tinggi Vocational College in Kota Tinggi December 10, 2019. — Bernama pic

JOHOR BARU, Dec 12 — All 70 flood victims from 21 families in the Kota Tinggi district were allowed to return home after the last two temporary evacuation centres (PPS) closed at 12.30pm today.

State Local Government, Urban Well-being and Environment Committee chairman Tan Chen Choon said the two centres were at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Teluk Ramunia and SK Mawai.

He said the victims were residents from Kampung Parit Baharu, Kampung Changi, Kampung Jumis Bukit Raja, Kampung Mawai Baru, Kampung Mawai Lama and Kampung Haji Mohd Jambi.

A total of five PPS were opened in the district since Sunday and three of them, namely, Kota Tinggi Vocational College, Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan Cina (SJKC) New Kota and Seri Teratai Batu 4 hall, were closed yesterday. — Bernama