Anwar wants end to PKR infighting, urges members to channel grouses via official channels

PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim addresses the 2019 PKR National Congress at MITC in Ayeh Keroh, Melaka December 8, 2019. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 12 — PKR President Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today called for an end to his party’s infighting, and urged those with grouses to channel their dissatisfactions through the right channels.

“I would like to urge all party leaders and members to submit their views and disagreements by using the proper channels within the party, in particular the Disciplinary Board.

“All statements of internal disputes must stop immediately,” he said in statement today.

Anwar then stressed on how the party should instead uphold and stand by the fundamentals of combating corruption and abuses of powers.

He also pointed out how party members must always work to defend the fate of the rakyat regardless of their race, and especially the poor and those neglected from the currents of developments.

“The rakyat who have placed their trust in us are obviously done with statements of internal party conflicts.

“We are duty bound to increase our efforts and performances for the importance of the rakyat and the nation,” he wrote.

This comes after Putrajaya PKR chief Onn Abu Bakar called for the sacking of Anwar’s deputy Datuk Seri Azmin Ali, who the former alleged had committed party offences.

Among the offences Onn alleged was how Azmin distanced himself from last weekend’s PKR Congress in Melaka by holding a separate press conference here in the capital, and how the economic affairs minister’s clandestine meeting with 17 Umno representatives at his official residence last month was further grounds for action.

During the PKR congress last weekend, things between Anwar and Azmin came to a head with the former’s supporters openly attacking the latter in the speech.

Despite calling for a truce the day before, Azmin accused Anwar of backtracking on his promise of ceasefire.

PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim shakes hand with his deputy president Datuk Seri Azmin Ali during the PKR National Congress in Melaka December 7, 2019. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

He claimed that Anwar’s policy speech, which had referred to historical Malay traitors during the time of the Melaka Sultanate — Si Kitol and Raja Mendeliar — was a thinly-veiled reference to him.

Anwar had in reply said that if his deputy felt irked by the speech, it was “his problem”. He also said that he could not control what the delegates would say but only gave suggestions.

The congress was marred by hostilities and violence as the rival factions confronted each other, leading to some clashes resulting in injuries which are being investigated by authorities.