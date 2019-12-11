Perlis mulls banning polystyrene, plastic bags

For the time being, the Perlis state government has implemented a campaign banning the use of plastic bags and polystyrene every Saturday as a starting measure. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KANGAR, Dec 11 ― The state government is mulling banning the use of plastic bags and polystyrene, said State Natural Resources and Environment Committee chairman, Teh Chai Ann.

He told the State Assembly here that the state government did not have a specific action yet on the ban against the use of plastic bags and polystyrene.

“For the time being, the state government has implemented a campaign banning the use of plastic bags and polystyrene every Saturday as a starting measure,” he said.

He said this when answering an oral question from Gan Ay Ling (PKR-Indera Kayangan) on why the use of polystyrene was still not banned in the state.

Teh (MCA-Titi Tinggi) said the use of polystyrene could have a negative impact on the environment. ― Bernama