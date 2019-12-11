Authorities seize contraband cigarettes worth RM666,866 in Sandakan

PGA commanding officer ACP Mohd Nasaruddin M. Nasir said the seizure with an estimated value of RM666,866 was the biggest by the battalion to date. — Reuters pic

SANDAKAN, Dec 11 ― The 20th Battalion of the General Operation Force (PGA) Beluran has seized a total of 3,618 cartons of contraband cigarettes with an estimated value of RM666,866 here early this morning.

Its commanding officer ACP Mohd Nasaruddin M. Nasir said the seizure was the biggest by the battalion to date.

He said based on information received, a team from Tiger Platoon of the 20th Battalion led by Inspector Aris Rais carried out raids on two premises at Jalan Dua and Jalan Pryer here at 12.45am.

“During the raids the team found 1,958 cartons of contraband cigarettes at a premises at Jalan Dua and another 910 cartons of similar items at a premises at Jalan Pryer with an estimated value at RM526,766 after tax,” he said in a statement here.

Mohd Nasaruddin said a 28-year-old man without identification documents was also detained at a premises at Jalan Pryer.

He also added that 30 minutes earlier (at 12.15 am), PGA detained two men, believed to be in their 20s, and seized 750 cartons of contraband cigarettes estimated to be worth RM140,100 found hidden in a Myvi car they were in at Jalan Buli Sim Sim. ― Bernama