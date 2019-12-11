Anwar says will cooperate with police over former PKR researcher’s sexual misconduct claim

PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim speaks during a press conference after the 2019 PKR National Congress at MITC in Ayeh Keroh, Melaka December 8, 2019. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 11 — PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim thanked the police today for expediting the investigation into a former researcher’s accusation against him for sexual misconduct.

He also pledged to cooperate with the federal Criminal Investigation Department, which said this morning it will seek to interview Anwar over the matter.

“I wish to emphasise that I am prepared to provide my statement quickly to assist the investigation,” he said in a brief statement today.

Former PKR researcher Muhammed Yusoff Rawther, 26, has made a statutory declaration accusing Anwar of sexual misconduct.

Investigators have interviewed him twice at the Bukit Aman federal police headquarters for the case they launched for molest under the Penal Code and improper use of network facilities from Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

Anwar has denied the allegation and instructed his lawyer to begin legal action against his latest accuser.